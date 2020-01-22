January 22, 2020 at 9:31 pm PST | by Brody Levesque
Passenger falls to death on Atlantis Cruise in Puerto Rico
Oasis of the Seas, January 21. (Photo courtesy David Halpern)

Divers from the Policia Municipal de San Juan Maritime Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard have recovered the body of an unidentified white male who allegedly fell from a tenth story cabin aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Oasis of the Seas Wednesday evening in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan said that the vessel was moored alongside a dock in the harbor when the incident occurred.

San Juan police said that due to privacy concerns and the on-going investigation there would be no comment at this time. The ship’s departure from which was scheduled for earlier Wednesday evening was delayed due to the incident.

The ship, which departed Miami, Florida on January 19 on the Atlantis Oasis all gay cruise had scheduled stops in St Maarten, San Juan, Labadee, (private island) and then returning to on Miami January 26.

West Hollywood based Atlantis Events advertised the cruise as “one of the biggest cruise ship in the world, the Oasis of the Seas, with a capacity of over 5000 guys!”

This is a developing story

